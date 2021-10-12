Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,723.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.