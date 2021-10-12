Polkamarkets Price Reaches $0.44 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $450,310.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00221515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00094032 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

