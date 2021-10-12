Polkadex (PDEX) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Polkadex has a market cap of $47.33 million and $1.68 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $14.92 or 0.00026216 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00116696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,922.67 or 1.00040429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.47 or 0.05890138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

