POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 8.9% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.97. 2,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 125,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

