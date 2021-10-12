PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,309 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMVP opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.