Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.07

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $738.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.