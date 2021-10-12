Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

POLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:POLY opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

