PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $263.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,445. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $84.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

