PiplCoin Market Cap Reaches $685,853.20 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $685,853.20 and approximately $66.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00203156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

