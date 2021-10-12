Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

PFG stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

