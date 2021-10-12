Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

SAMG stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

