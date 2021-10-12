Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,050 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 2.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $204,859,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,813 shares of company stock worth $42,387,841. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

