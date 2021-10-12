Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.84

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 114347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNE. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,791,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,331,580. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,000 shares of company stock worth $270,750.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

