PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,956 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

