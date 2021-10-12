Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDM opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

