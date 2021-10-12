Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

