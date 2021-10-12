PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

PHXHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

