Phoenixcoin Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $194.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.20 or 0.99761312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00305202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00218001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.44 or 0.00511431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,587,412 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

