Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56.

