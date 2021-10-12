PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.