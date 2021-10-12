Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 381,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

