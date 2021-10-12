Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,007 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

