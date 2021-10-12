Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWE. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.02 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.21.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

