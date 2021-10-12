Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.02 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.21.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
