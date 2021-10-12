Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.02 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWE. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

