Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

