Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock worth $305,253,440. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

