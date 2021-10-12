Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

