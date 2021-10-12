Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,116 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $9,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

BBCP stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a P/E ratio of 422.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

