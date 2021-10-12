Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

NYSE:KMX opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.