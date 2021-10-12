Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCA stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

