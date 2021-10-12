Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

