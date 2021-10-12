PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.