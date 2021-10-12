Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.31

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 720261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.