Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 73,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $264,737,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 671,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.