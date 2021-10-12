Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.49 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 764.63 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

