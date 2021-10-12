PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $14.42 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.