PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $12,209,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $43.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,735.00. 20,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,525.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

