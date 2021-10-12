PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 5,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,908. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

