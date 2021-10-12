PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,300. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

