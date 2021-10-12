PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

