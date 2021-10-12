PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 284.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average of $179.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.