PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,453,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 295,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 431.2% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.65. 106,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

