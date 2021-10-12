Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Patterson Companies worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

