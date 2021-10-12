Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Up 12,590.0% in September

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 12,590.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RGDCF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.71.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

