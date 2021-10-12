Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $287.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.45. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

