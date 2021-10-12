Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 201.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $287.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $200.03 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

