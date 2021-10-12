Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 1,240,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991,312. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

