Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,456. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

