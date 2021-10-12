Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

NOC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,365. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $396.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

