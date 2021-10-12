Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. 76,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

